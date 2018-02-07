Black Lives Matter activist fatally shot while riding bike in New Orleans

(CBS NEWS)- Billionaire conservative icon David Koch has died at age 79, his older brother Charles Koch said in a statement Friday. The New York resident was suffering from deteriorating health as of late, according to a letter Charles Koch sent last summer to officials with their company, Koch Industries.

In his statement, Charles Koch said his brother was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer more than two decades ago. "Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life. Twenty-seven years ago, David was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given a grim prognosis of a few years to live. David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay. We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result," Charles Koch said.