Ten million Americans filed for unemployment in the last two weeks. That's more jobs lost than in the 18 months of the Great Recession. Those sidelined by coronavirus include business owners at the height of their success, Americans who never imagined asking for help and those who believed we would never again explore the depths of the 1930s. Coast-to-coast, the economy is in critical condition with workers idled at Boeing, General Motors, Ford, GE, Marriott and Macy's. But the largest job losses will likely come from the biggest employer of all: small business.

"When I look around at my dining room of 109 people. We normally see a lot of life. Right now, I see despair."