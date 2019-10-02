Bicyclist struck, killed in hit and run crash on Pont de Mouton

Lafayette Police are on scene of a fatal hit and run crash involving a bicyclist.

Police Spokesperson Bridgette Dugas said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East Pont de Mouton.

By the time police arrived, Dugas said the driver who struck the bicyclist had fled the scene.

The male victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

He died shortly after arrival, Dugas said.

An investigation has begun and police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash, to contact your local 911.