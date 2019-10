A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash late Sunday evening in Opelousas.

According to State Police, it happened around 8:15 on the I-49 Service Road near Chevis Road, north of 190.

The driver remained at the scene and is now being questioned by police, PIO Thomas Gossen said.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.