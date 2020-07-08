Bianca Plant has what vitamins you can take to help boost your immune system

LAFAYETTE – Highlighted by First Team selection and Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana Football saw six student-athletes named to the Lindy's Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams. Redshirt senior Joe Dillon and junior Rhys Byrns joined Mitchell in picking up First Team honors, while Levi Lewis, Trey Ragas and Zi'Yon Hill all landed on the Second Team. The national football publication also tabbed Louisiana to win the Sun Belt West Division crown for a third-straight season and make its third consecutive trip to the conference title game. Mitchell became the sixth player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with 1,147 yards in 2019 to go along with 16 touchdowns, helping the Ragin' Cajuns break the school record for total rushing yards (3,604) and rushing scores (42). He eventually earned Second Team All-Conference honors after ranking 11th nationally with his 16 touchdowns. Dillon was stellar in 2019, leading the team with 8.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles-for-loss to along with 45 tackles before earning Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, while Byrns, who also earned Second Team All-Sun Belt recognition, set the program record for punt average in a single season (44.2). Lewis, who started in all 14 of Louisiana's contests during the historic 2019 season, threw for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which were single-season school records. The team's field general enters his final season ranked ninth in program history with 4,012 career passing yards and fourth in total touchdowns with 35. Another part of Louisiana's stellar ground attack, Ragas carried the ball 116 times for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns before being named Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference. Rounding out Louisiana's selections is Hill, who finished the team's historic campaign ranked fourth in total tackles (53) on top of 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries en route to Second Team All-Conference recognition in 2019. Louisiana Football opens the 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 5, when it welcomes in-state foe McNeese State to Cajun Field. Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020 season occur due to the coronavirus, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate plans to fans and season ticket holders regarding accommodations for pre-purchased tickets.