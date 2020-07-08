Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Lafayette Police Department weighs in on parody Facebook event claiming plans to ‘storm River Ranch’
Top Stories
St. Landry Parish man accused of raping child under 12 years old
Video
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold July 8 press briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Crowley police chief confirms second homicide this year, suspect sought
Video
US sets single-day record for new coronavirus cases with over 60,000
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Important COVID-19 information
Statewide COVID-19 testing site list
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
COVID-19 daily updates
Bianca Plant has what vitamins you can take to help boost your immune system
News
Posted:
Jul 8, 2020 / 12:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2020 / 12:16 PM CDT
Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D can all help to boost your immune system!
Local News
Lafayette Police Department weighs in on parody Facebook event claiming plans to ‘storm River Ranch’
St. Landry Parish man accused of raping child under 12 years old
Video
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold July 8 press briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Abbeville PD: Assault rifle and drugs found in vehicle with sleeping, unrestrained child passenger
Crowley police chief confirms second homicide this year, suspect sought
Video
Louisiana sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, healthcare professionals say act now to stop the spread
Video
Should Lafayette residents be forced to wear face masks? Council says yes, mayor-president says no
Video
Dial Dalfred: Sewage spilling into homes, onto streets in Port Barre
Video
St. Martin Parish prepares for virtual learning for fall 2020
Video
Welsh murder suspect arrested
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
St. Landry Parish man accused of raping child under 12 years old
Video
Second stimulus check: President says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold July 8 press briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Next coronavirus stimulus may have $40,000 income cap
Should Lafayette residents be forced to wear face masks? Council says yes, mayor-president says no
Video
Sidebar