Beyond the Jersey: Ragin Cajuns Defensive Back Michael Jacquet III

Michael Jacquet III recorded the Cajuns only sack of the day in the season-opener on Saturday. However, the defensive back first stepped onto UL’s campus as a wide receiver.

“I was used to trying to make moves and avoid getting hit big,” Jacquet says. “Now I’m the one trying to hit big, you know.”

Jacquet was a three star athlete when he signed to play football for the Ragin Cajuns. The redshirt senior spent his first three seasons in Lafayette on the offensive side of the ball. During practice one day, Jacquet was holding up the gunner in a special teams drill when a cornerbacks coach took notice.

What started out as a joke, turned into Jacquet’s reality.

“I was just making a joke with him,” Jacquet says. “I was like ‘you need me on your side of the ball. You need me to come over there.’ Probably about two days later, Coach Etheridge came up to me and was like ‘you trying to come to defense?’ I thought he was playing. I was like yeah come on. We can do it. And then Napier called me to his office.”

His very first rep in one-on-ones as a defensive back, Jacquet caught an interception.

“Whatever is best for the team,” Jacquet says of the transition. “If the team needed me to stay at receiver, I would have stayed at receiver. I talked to my teammates, not just the coaches. I asked them which spot I would be needed more at. A lot of them agreed defense. So I made that move.”

The desire to do what’s best for the team comes natural for Jacquet, whether it’s in 5 solo tackles against Mississippi State, or in making his teammates smile with a joke or two.

After all, Jacquet is known to be one of the funniest student-athletes on the team.

“I’m gonna say I have a good character,” Jacquet says. “I’m just a good person. I like to see everybody smile. If you’re bringing in negative energy, what are you doing? If you’re coming in making everybody laugh, you’re going to have the room feeling good. You’re going to have everybody feeling in the good spirits. That’s how I feel.”

