Beauty shop owner shoulders the financial burden of COVID-19 along with her workers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A non-essential business owner is taking the pressure off of her employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Lafayette beautician says she is waiving fees for her stylists.

“They are working in my salon but they are working for themselves for a fee,” said Sadie Marks.

Marks owns a private hair salon where she rents out spaces to two other stylists. She says when her shop reopens, those stylists will be taken care of.

“They pay a weekly rate to work in the salon, but I’m not going to be charging them,” said Marks.

She says times are rough as a non-essential business. But she wants to help her other stylists get through this pandemic as well.

“Everybody is pretty much in the same situation,” said Marks. “We have some people who are out of work, we have people who are not working the same hours they are used to working and I don’t find that it’s necessary at this point.”

She says other hair stylists may increase their prices or add an extra charge due to COVID-19, but from her experience, her prices are staying the same.

“You people trying to talk down your prices or trying to barter with you in different ways so I think you’re going to have that. Pre-pandemic and post-pandemic you’re going to have that problem.”

The owner tells News 10 as soon as she receives PPE for her salon, she will reopen.