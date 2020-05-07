Beautiful Weather Today, More Scattered Storms Coming Late Friday

Thursday is off to a cool to almost chilly start as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s this morning. The afternoon looks amazing as sunshine will be abundant along with comfortably warm conditions as highs near 80°. Winds should be lighter compared to yesterday too.

Similar to Tuesday evening, another round of scattered showers and storms are expected to work through Acadiana Friday evening. There is another low threat for severe weather as a few strong storms could contain damaging winds and/or the possibility of large hail. Futuretrack (shown below) shows the scattered rain chances ramping up after 4:00 to 5:00 pm tomorrow.