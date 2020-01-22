Live Now
Beads-n-More back for LARC in 2020

KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig features LARC’s Beads-n-More on Passe Partout.

Mardi Gras Beads-n-More is a LARC’s Enterprises, which creates jobs and opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. LARC’s Acadian Village hours are Monday-Friday from 9am-2pm. It is here you will find LARC individuals sorting through beads. They are first measured by size then bundled into a dozen of the same size/length. They are then bagged according to specific size.

The sizes range from 33″ length to 72″ length. Depending on donations, we carry a stock of stuffed animals, specialty beads, trinkets and the ever-popular grab bags.

Goodwill Industries of Acadiana collects beads at all of their Acadiana locations. LARC and Goodwill are in partnership to collect beads. Beads can be donated good or bad. Many of the beads are also donated by generous individuals in our community including schools who participate each year in Operation Bead Collection.

All proceeds benefit LARC’s Vocational Services Department.

If you wish to pre-order your beads, please contact LARC for more information. They can sort by size, color and amount.

Fore more information on Beads-n-More can be found by clicking here.

