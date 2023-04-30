BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Bay St. Louis police arrested a suspect after a shooting killed and injured multiple people.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday, April 30 in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road.

When police arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Some shooting victims had already been taken to local hospitals by private vehicles. Police said the victims were between the ages of 15 and 18.

During their investigation, police identified the suspect as Cameron Brand, of Pass Christian. Police said they located Brand at his home and arrested him. He was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, and his bond was initially set at $3,000,000.

Police said they identified six total victims. Four were taken by ambulance or airlifted to trauma center hospitals in New Orleans and Slidell, Louisiana.

Bay St. Louis police were later notified by the Hancock County Coroner’s Office that an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are both unidentified, died from their injuries after being treated at the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Police upgraded the charges against Brandon to homicide. Judge Stephen Maggie issued a warrant with no bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Bay St. Louis Criminal Investigations at 228-466-5474.