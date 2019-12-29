Live Now
Baton Rouge Zoo welcomes new addition

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is celebrating on Saturday as it was announced that a new male reticulated giraffe was born on Thursday, December 26.

The BR Zoo said, “the calf was born to a 6-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan.”

“With a first-time mother, the progress over the coming few days & weeks will be crucial,” said Phil Frost, Zoo Director.

It has been 18 years since the last giraffe was born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.

This new giraffe is the twentieth to start their lives at the zoo.

According to the Baton Rouge Zoo, “a giraffe’s gestation period is typically between 14 to 17 months in duration & it is typical for a newborn giraffe to weigh 100lbs – 150lbs and stand between 5ft and 6ft tall at birth.”

The mortality rate for giraffes up to six months old is not very good.

With the mortality rate at around 50%, the BR Zoo said, “our keeper, curator & veterinary staff are incredibly skilled and are monitoring the mother and calf closely.”

