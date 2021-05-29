Baton Rouge woman arrested for 2nd degree murder, shooting death of Baldwin mother last year

Andreniki Franklin, 29, of Baton Rouge was arrested Friday at 2:00 pm for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person injured in a possible shooting at 12:31 a.m. on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020.

Deputies discovered that a woman, identified as Karlnita Marks, 25 of Baldwin had been shot and transported to a hospital.

Officials confirmed Marks later died as a result of the incident.

During the investigation, Franklin was developed as the suspect.

In April 2021, the case went to the Grand Jury and an indictment was handed down.

On Friday, the LSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit and EBRSO Warrants Division made contact with Franklin at the Mallard Crossing Apartments in Baton Rouge.

Franklin was arrested on a warrant for the charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Blaise thanks the Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Franklin.