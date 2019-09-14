Baton Rouge woman accused of striking officer in the face with high heel during fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – An arrest document states Shannon Bouya, 26, faces multiple charges after striking an officer in the faces, throwing closed fist punches, and kicking officers during an altercation Saturday, Sept. 14.

Officers were working security at a strip mall populated by several business, including a daiquiri shop and convenience store, located in the 6200 block of Plank Road.

Bouya and others were causing a loud disturbance and attempting to fight a group of males, an officer wrote in the arrest document.

After the officer gave “loud verbal commands” for Bouya and the others to leave the area, Bouya responded by curing at the officer and refusing to leave, the arrest document states.

Bouya then struck an officer in the face with a high heel show as they attempted to detain her, according to the document. As another officer joined in to help, Bouya began throwing closed fist punches, and kicking the officers.

She was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges Saturday, including battery on a police officer, entry / remaining after forbidden, and disturbing the peace.