Baton Rouge Police Release Video of Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — We are getting a closer look at an early morning officer-involved shooting in Tigerland on Monday.

Officers shot and killed the suspect after a K-9 officer was injured during a search.

Shots rang out as police attempted to search an apartment on Tigerland Ave. Monday morning.

Hours later, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released body camera video of the deadly encounter.

BRPD officers responded to two Crime Stoppers tips about the suspect on Saturday and Monday.

When officers approached the suspect, authorities say he started shooting at them.

That is when officers returned fire and the suspect was killed.

The four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per protocol.