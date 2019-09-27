Baton Rouge man killed in St. James Parish crash

GRAMERCY– The crash claimed the life of Dennis White, 25, of Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police Troop A were called shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday to investigate a two vehicle fatal crash on I-10 east of US Hwy 61 in St. James Parish.

Upon investigation it was found that the crash happened when White was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2014 Ford Fusion. A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was also traveling at the same time in front of the Ford traveling westbound.

The Chevrolet was hit in the rear by White’s vehicle. After hitting the Chevrolet, White’s vehicle went off of the right side of the road and struck a tree. Reasons are still unknown at this time for the cause of the initial crash.

Despite the fact that he was properly seat belted, White sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver and passengers of the Chevrolet were also properly seat belted and received minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.