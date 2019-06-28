Basile man arrested on child pornography charges

State investigators have arrested an Evangeline Parish man after they learned he was in possession of child pornography.

49-year-old Chad T. Manuel of Basile was arrested for charges related to the possession/possible production of images of child pornography.

The initial investigation began earlier this week when authorities received a complaint that Manuel may have been involved in voyeurism and the possible production of child pornography. Police obtained a warrant, and searched Manuel’s residence in Basile. During the search authorities found evidence of child pornography buried in containers of concrete that Manuel attempted to destroy and conceal from them.

Manuel was placed under arrest and charged with Pornography involving juveniles (3 counts) and Obstruction of justice (3 counts). Manuel was booked into the Evangeline Parish jail on the above charges. This remains an active investigation.