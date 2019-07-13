Barry is Over, Back to Normal Summer Weather Today

Starting today we can finally put Hurricane Barry behind us with rain chances returning to more typical levels for July along with the summer time heat and humidity. Isolated showers and storms are possible today under a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon as the heat index values return to the low 100s. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart
From The National Hurricane Center
Emergency preparedness links
Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:
Power outage maps
As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: