CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, police chief school board and council races across eight Acadia Parish towns and cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
This post will be updated as candidate changes are made and as any other ballot initiatives are added.
Dates to Know for the Nov. 8 election
- Last day to register in person to vote at the Acadia Parish Registrar’s Office or OMV: Oct. 11
- Last day to register via the GeauxVote Online Registration System: Oct. 18
- Last day to request absentee ballot: Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.
- Last day to submit absentee ballot: Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m
- Early Voting: Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Acadia Parish Registrar of Voters
- Registrar Billie J. Meyer
- 568 NW Court Circle, Crowley LA 70526-4363
- (337) 788-8841
- acadiarov@sos.la.gov
——————————————————-
School Board
- Dist. 1
- James Etta David (D)
- James W. Proctor (D)*
- Dist. 2
- Daniel K. Fontenot (R)
- Frances Regan Miller (R)
- Dist. 8
- Milton Simar (R)*
- Yolanda Thibodeaux (R)
Ward 5 Constable, Justice of the Peace
- “Chuck” Broussard (D)
- Jason Coats (D)
- Cheryl Myers (D)
Basile
- Mayor
- Mark Denette (R)
- Latoya Ivory Howze (D)
- Board of Aldermen
- Dist. 1
- Jessica L. Ceaser (D)
- Chesly Ortego (R)
- Dist. 2
- Kenny A. Burgess (R)
- Roger Cortez II (R)
- Caleb Paul Delafosse (D)
- Jennifer Fontenot Ivory (D)
- Kristy Miller (R)
- John “JJ” Jenkins (R)
- Evelyn Lafleur-Williams (D)
- At-Large
- Charetha Ceaser-Rankins (D)
- Carmen Cortez (R)
- Darrel Reed (Ind.)
- Dist. 1
Church Point
- Board of Aldermen
- Ward 1
- Certerra “Chops” Joseph (D)
- Gene Malbrough (D)
- Christine Semien (D)*
- Ward 2
- Nelson Kim Cormier (D)*
- “Joy” Daigle (R)
- Ward 4
- Skeat Thibodeaux (R)
- Dale Wimberley (R)
- Ward 1
Crowley
- Mayor
- “Clint” Cradeur (R)
- Tracy Garrick (Ind.)
- Chad Monceaux (R)
- “Tim” Monceaux (R)*
- Police Chief
- A. “Jimmy” Broussard (D)*
- Dexter Faulk (no party)
- Scott Fogleman (R)
- Troy Hebert (D)
- Board of Aldermen
- Ward 1, Division A
- “Jeff” Cavell (R)*
- Jeffrey Dore (R)
- Michael Faulk (R)
- Ward 1, Division B
- Katie S. Chiasson (R)
- “Kim” Stringfellow (R)*
- Ward 2, Division B
- Richard “Rich” Hughes (R)
- Sandra “Sandy” Marx (R)
- Ward 3, Division A
- Christopher George, Sr. (Ind.)
- Vernon “Step” Martin (D)*
- Ward 4, Division A
- Richard “Dickie” Latiolais (R)
- Desiray Seaux (no party)
- At-Large
- Katie Alleman (R)
- Charles “Chuck” Ashby Jr. (R)
- Ward 1, Division A
Estherwood
- Police Chief
- Robert Kuffler (R)
- Wayne Welsh (R)*
- Board of Aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Laney Broussard (R)
- Emily Mire (Ind.)*
- Michael “Mout” Mouton (R)
- Stephen “Spot” Smith (R)
- Jo Ann V. Trahan (R)*
Eunice
- Police Chief
- Cody Andrepont (Ind.)
- Troy Dupuis (R)
- Varden Guillory (Ind.)
- Kyle LeBouef (R)
- Board of Aldermen
- Ward 2
- Marion Oglesby (D)
- Germaine Simpson (D)
- “Jackie JuJu” Vallare (D)
- Ward 3
- Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.)
- Randall “Randy” Reed (R)
- Ward 2
Iota
- Police Chief
- Damon Daigle (Ind.)
- David S. Pousson (D)
- Board of Aldermen (5 to be elected)
- James Quillan Bertrand (R)
- Brandon Hebert (R)
- Seth Manuel (R)
- Morgan Claire Medeiros (Ind.)
- Warren Pousson (Ind.)
- Jude K. Sittig (R)
Morse
- Mayor
- Eric Primeaux (D)
- Ray Richard (R)*
Rayne
- Mayor
- Dexter J. Harmon (Ind.)
- “Chuck” Robichaux (R)*
- Board of Aldermen
- Ward 1
- Romel J. Charles (R)
- Curtrese Lynell Minix (D)*
- Brian Seth Mouton (D)
- Ward 2
- Kenneth Joseph Guidry (D)*
- Aleke Kanonu Jr. (D)
- Ward 3
- Jamie Conques (R)
- Calise Doucet (R)*
- Ward 4
- James “Jimmy” Fontenot (Ind.)*
- “Jim Boo” Orillion (R)
- Ward 1
Statewide Offices
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot (no party)
- Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)
- Devin Lance Graham (R)
- “Xan” John (Other)
- John Kennedy (R)*
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)
- Bradley McMorris (Ind.)
- MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D)
- “Luke” Mixon (D)
- Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Lib.)
- Syrita Steib (D)
- Thomas Wenn (Other)
U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District
- Clay Higgins (R)*
- Holden Hoggatt (R)
- Lessie Olivia LeBlanc (D)
- Tia LeBrun (D)
- Guy McLendon (Lib.)
- Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)
- Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)
- Gloria R. Wiggins (Ind.)
Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4
- Keith C. Bodin (no party)
- “Mike” Francis (R)*
- Shalon Latour (R)
——————————————————-
Candidates Elected Unopposed
- SCHOOL BOARD
- Rebecca “Becky” Foux Atkinson (Ind.)*
- Delo Hebert Jr. (R)*
- “Steve” Jones (R)*
- “Ike” Richard (R)*
- James “Boz” Higginbotham (Ind.)*
- BASILE
- Police Chief Allen Ivory, Jr. (D)
- CHURCH POINT
- Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche (R)*
- Police Chief Dale J. Thibodeaux (no party)*
- Alderman Patrick D. O’Pry (Ind.)*
- Alderman Errol “Slu” Comeaux (D)*
- CROWLEY
- Alderman “Brad” Core (R)*
- Alderman Byron Wilridge (D)*
- Alderman Samuel “Sammy” Reggie III (Ind.)*
- ESTHERWOOD
- Mayor Donna Bertrand (R)*
- EUNICE
- Mayor Scott A. Fontenot (no party)*
- Alderman Chad Andrepont (no party)
- Alderman At-Large Marion “Nootsie” Sattler (D)
- IOTA
- Mayor Cody Leckelt (R)*
- MERMENATU
- Mayor Darla Istre (R)
- Police Chief Donald J. Hebert, Jr. (R)
- Alderman Levin Todd Boudreaux (D)
- Alderman Dinah Istre (no party)
- Alderman Jonathan LeJeune (R)
- MORSE
- Police Chief Jason “Mikey” Racca (D)
- Alderman Steven Kibodeaux (no party)
- Alderman Dale Louivierre (R)
- Alderman Ross Trahan (no party)
- RAYNE
- Police Chief Carroll Stelly (R)*
- Alderman Lendell “Pete” Babineaux (R)*