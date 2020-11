Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball received a program-record tying four all-conference selections on the 2020 All-Sun Belt Conference Volleyball team which was announced by the league office on Tuesday. Seniors Hali Wisnoskie and Avery Breaux represented Louisiana on the All-Sun Belt First Team, and junior Kelsey Bennett and sophomore Kara Barnes were second team selections. The four All-SBC selections match the record amount first established by the 2017 team. It's the fourth consecutive season Louisiana placed multiple honorees on the All-Sun Belt Team – its longest stretch as a member of the league.

With a fourth consecutive All-Sun Belt honor – and the third first team distinction of her career – Wisnoskie solidified her place as one of the all-time great Ragin' Cajuns. The Columbus, Texas native joins UL Athletics Hall of Famer Nia Kiggundu as the only four-time all-conference selections in the 45-year history of Louisiana Volleyball (1976-present). Breaux, who earned repeat All-Sun Belt honors and rose to first team status, becomes the first setter guided by Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot, and in Sun Belt era, to earn multiple all-conference awards. For both Bennett and Barnes, the nod to the 2020 All-SBC team marked their first career all-conference accolades. The total number of All-Sun Belt selections in Mazeitis-Fontenot's tenure increased to 16, while the program's all-time total grew to 28. Earning first team status in their senior season is a fitting testament to Wisnoskie and Breaux who over the past four seasons helped lead Louisiana to a 67-49 overall record and a four-year stretch record 41 Sun Belt triumphs.