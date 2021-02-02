Baby hurt in morning Topeka shooting, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left an infant injured.

The Topeka Police Department held a press briefing about the shooting around 6:25 a.m. Officer Manuel Munoz told KSNT News someone fired multiple shots into a home near 8th and Southeast Sherman Avenue in east Topeka, striking a baby. Police found around two dozen bullet casings in the street after the shooting.

Officers got calls of the shooting after 4 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. First responders found a family leaving the home with their baby near 6th and Golden Avenue.

(KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

The family and police have taken the baby to a local hospital. There is no word on the condition of the baby beyond the first injury reported. This is a developing story.

