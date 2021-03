BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) - When getting your vaccine shots, it's important to remember that only one dose of the two-dose vaccine doesn't provide full immunity from the virus.

The push is on to get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Experts said there is still a chance you can contract the virus before getting your second shot.