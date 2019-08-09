Attorney General warns of several summer recalls

The following is a release from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry
BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry is dedicated to making Louisiana a safer place for all citizens, especially our State’s youth. As part of his efforts to do this, General Landry is warning Louisiana parents and guardians to take note of several child products that have been recently recalled this Summer.
“These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of our State,” said General Landry. “I strongly urge Louisiana parents and guardians to take a moment to view the list of products in order to prevent their families from harm.”
General Landry listed the following recalled products:
- Infant Fur Jackets by Amerex Group
- Children’s Loungewear by Go Couture
- Children’s Hooded Bathrobes by H&M
- Rock n’ Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price
- Wooden Toy Vehicles by Target
- Toy Train Carts by Flying Tiger Copenhagen
- Rocking Sleepers by Kids II
- Light Up Bed Canopies by Tween Brands
- Chest of Drawers by South Shore Furniture
- Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders by Beaba
- Children’s Sleepwear by Aegean Apparel
- Children’s Sleep Sacks by Gildan Activewear
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards by Fisher-Price
For more information on these recalled products (including pictures and descriptions) and remedies for their consumers, view the Summer 2019 Safety Box at http://www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox.