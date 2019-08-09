Attorney General warns of several summer recalls

The following is a release from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry is dedicated to making Louisiana a safer place for all citizens, especially our State’s youth. As part of his efforts to do this, General Landry is warning Louisiana parents and guardians to take note of several child products that have been recently recalled this Summer.

“These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of our State,” said General Landry. “I strongly urge Louisiana parents and guardians to take a moment to view the list of products in order to prevent their families from harm.”

General Landry listed the following recalled products:



Infant Fur Jackets by Amerex Group

Children’s Loungewear by Go Couture

Children’s Hooded Bathrobes by H&M

Rock n’ Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price

Wooden Toy Vehicles by Target

Toy Train Carts by Flying Tiger Copenhagen

Rocking Sleepers by Kids II

Light Up Bed Canopies by Tween Brands

Chest of Drawers by South Shore Furniture

Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders by Beaba

Children’s Sleepwear by Aegean Apparel

Children’s Sleep Sacks by Gildan Activewear

Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards by Fisher-Price

For more information on these recalled products (including pictures and descriptions) and remedies for their consumers, view the Summer 2019 Safety Box at http://www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox.

