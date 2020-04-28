AT&T, Verizon, Cox, Comcast among companies not disconnecting customers through June 30

1  of  2
(KLFY) Amid the quickly spreading move toward “social distancing” in recent days, companies including Comcast, AT&T, Charter, Verizon and Cox have signed on to the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”

The pledge promises not to shut off service or charge late fees through June 30, 2020 for consumer and small-business customers facing financial hardships during the COVID-19 crisis.

All customers must call to notify of the hardship, the companies announced.

“As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical, and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

“That’s why I’m asking all broadband and telephone service providers to take the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. I don’t want any American consumers experiencing hardships because of the pandemic to lose connectivity.”

