ATF New Orleans offers $10,000 reward for wanted individual

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of ATF fugitive Demariquez Devon Harris.

Harris was a resident of Bogalusa, La. and is considered armed and dangerous. Harris is currently believed to be within the Dallas, Tx. area.

Harris is described as a 24-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds.

He was indicted in September 2019 as part of federal indictments for narcotics and firearms offenses against suspected members of the Snatcha Gang operating in the Bogalusa area.

Harris has prior convictions for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal use of dangerous weapons, resisting and battery of a police officer, battery of a correctional facility employee, and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Demariquez Devon Harris should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or New Orleans Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867). Tips may also be submitted to Crimestoppers through the crimestoppersgno smartphone app or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.