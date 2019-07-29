3 dead, 15 injured in shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in San Francisco Bay Area

Three people were killed and 15 others wounded after at least one gunman opened fire Sunday evening during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, authorities said. A suspect was also killed in the shooting that sent hundreds of panicked people scrambling for safety.

The deceased victims included 6-year-old Stephen Luciano Romero of San Jose, authorities said. The conditions of the wounded ranged from critical to fair.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters in a late-night briefing that Gilroy officers engaged a suspect within a minute of shots ringing out and killed him. CBS News has learned he has been identified as Santino William Legan, 19.

The Gilroy Police Department acknowledged the “victims of today’s shooting” in a tweet, but didn’t provide any further details. Police said “the scene is still active.”

At least seven people were hospitalized, according to The Associated Press.

A witness at Christmas Hill Park, where the festival is held annually, recorded video of people scrambling to escape and posted it on social media. Gilroy is located approximately 33 miles south of San Jose.

Smithee said witnesses told authorities at least one other person may have been involved in the shooting but there was no confirmation of that or the role he or she might have played. He said a manhunt was underway for the possible accomplice.

Federal law enforcement sources told CBS News the FBI was among numerous law enforcement agencies at the scene assisting Gilroy police, who were leading the investigation.

Smithee said the suspect or suspects appeared to have cut through a wire fence at a creek bordering the festival grounds to bypass heavy security to gain access.

There was no early word on a possible motive. Witnesses told CBS News the gunman appeared to be firing at random. Some witnesses said he suddenly appeared from behind a stage before beginning to shoot.

“It’s just incredibly sad and disheartening that an event that does so much good for our community has to suffer from a tragedy like this,” Smithee added.

The shooting happened on the last day of the annual three-day festival. It features food, cooking competitions and music and attracts more than 100,000 people, The Associated Press notes.

Gilroy, a city of 50,000 some 80 miles southeast of San Francisco, is known as “The Garlic Capital of the World.”