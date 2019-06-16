At least 27 football fields of trash collected in Louisiana

Over 60,000 cubic yards of trash was picked up in Louisiana last year, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

That is about the length of 27 football fields.

The update came from a post published by the DOTD’s Facebook page, which stated about $9.2 million is spent on picking up litter.

The litter was picked up from the state’s drainage pipes, canals and culverts. The department said litter is not only unsightly but can clog drains and waterways, which is not ideal during a flash flood.

So be kind, and keep Louisiana litter-free.

