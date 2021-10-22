Astro’s Studios Music Festival taking place Saturday, October 23rd in Sunset

Astro’s Studios is excited to announce their Grand Opening! usic lovers are encouraged to come out and enjoy music, food, vendors and great attitudes featuring performances from recording artists:

Riff Raff, Cedric Watson, Ray Boudreaux, The Diaquiri Queens, Green Gasoline, Losers Weepers, Bleach, Ole English, Mangata and more!

The event happens from 11AM-Midnight with $30 for Adults and $15 for Children 16 and under tickets. VIP tickets for $100.

VIP includes access to inside lounge and stage side tent.