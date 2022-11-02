ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Wednesday, November 2 news release from Ascension Parish authorities, a second arrest has been made in a battery case that shocked the community.

After a man who was battling stage four cancer was allegedly beaten and left on the side of a Prairieville road in a harrowing incident of road rage, 37-year-old Bryan Cage of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving.

This first arrest was made Thursday, October 20, five days after the incident.

Now, nearly three weeks after the crime, a second suspect is behind bars, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

Marlana Stewart, a 27-year-old woman from Zachary, is in custody as of Wednesday.

According to APSO, Stewart was riding with Cage in his vehicle when the attack occurred.

She’s been charged with principal to second-degree battery, and principal to hit and run driving.

Typically, Stewart’s mugshot would not have been shared with the public.

But the Ascension Parish Sheriff decided to make an exception in this case.

APSO stated, “Although Stewart’s charges do not fall under the exceptions for mugshot laws, Sheriff Webre is using his authority to publish her booking photo in this incident.”

APSO detectives say their investigation into the crime remains ongoing.

BRProud will continue to keep readers updated as authorities provide information related to this case.