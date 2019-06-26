Arrest made in connection with Breaux Bridge Burglary

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man is accused of burglarizing a home in the 1100 block of Dalfrey Road in Breaux Bridge.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say when they responded to the call on June 24, the alleged suspect, Joshua Dore fled into a wooded area.

Deputies say they recieved called about someone matching Dore’s description trespassing on their properties.

Dore was apprehended and deputies retrieved items stolen from a burglary on June 23.

Deputies say Dore faces the following charges: