Arrest in Ville Platte shooting incident

News
Kenneth Ashley Sr.

One man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Ville Platte.

Kenneth Ashley Sr., 48, of Ville Platte is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

Police say the suspect and three relatives were involved in an altercation that led to gunfire.

No one was injured from the gunfire, but the men were hurt from the fight.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue stated that other participants in the altercation will be facing charges as well.

Ashley Sr. is being held on a $110,000 bond.


