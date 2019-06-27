Arnaudville man killed in crash

Breaux Bridge, La. An Arnaudville man was killed in a crash Wednesday evening.

Ryan Shrimpf, 38, died in a single car crash on Highway 341 near Armond Joseph Road in St. Martin Parish.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Shrimpf was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra northbound on LA Hwy 341. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Shrimpf was not properly restrained, and suffered fatal injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.