Armed robbery suspect sought in St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Deputies are investigating a robbery at a business on Cecilia Senior H.S. Hwy.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office say an armed suspect entered a business as it was closing and robbed the business of an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as black male, wearing a light blue hoodie, khaki pants, ski mask, and dark gloves.

Detectives say the suspect left the store on foot traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.