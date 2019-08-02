Area in Atlantic Becomes Weaker, Chance of Tropical Formation Down to 40%

The broad area of low pressure located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has disorganized significantly since yesterday. In response to the weaker area, the National Hurricane Center has lowered the chance that this will become a tropical system to 40%. Most of yesterday had this system at 70%. Dry air and wind shear will hurt this system as it moves northwest towards the Lesser Antilles. Models continue to showcase this system dissolving or remaining weak as it finally reaches the Bahamas in a little over week. A tropical depression could still form from this area but the likelihood of something significant reaching the Gulf looks very slim at this time.
