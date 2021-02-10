Arctic air likely by the weekend and next week, uncertainty lingers

You wouldn’t know Arctic air is in the forecast as highs climb into the upper 70s again this afternoon. A warm front is lifting northward across the region, keeping things warm and humid. A few showers could be possible throughout the day as well.

We have two fronts coming into the area in the forecast. The first front will be coming in tomorrow, while the second, stronger, front comes in for the weekend. The front tomorrow will give us a chance for some heavier rainfall, followed by colder temperatures for tomorrow night and Friday. We’ll see warm temperatures out ahead of the front early tomorrow, but temperatures will drop rapidly later in the day. As temperatures drop on Friday, precipitation could linger, setting up a cold and damp morning.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday looks difficult, especially in terms of temperature. The Arctic front will be slow-moving across the area and have a wide temperature gradient. For example, New Orleans and southeastern Louisiana could be in the 50s over the weekend, while the northwestern parts of the state could be in the 20s and 30s! For this reason, the exact location of the front is very important and models have been going back and forth. The best bet is to have highs somewhere in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday with a morning start near the freezing mark Sunday morning. Some sleet pellets could be possible Saturday night and Sunday morning as a wave of precipitation dies out across the area.

The main action appears to be on Monday as Arctic air continues to dive southward and a stronger upper-level system approaches the area. Both the GFS and European model, although they disagree on the severity of the cold, show this system moving through. With temperatures in the 30s on Monday, and falling below the freezing mark later in the day, we could see a chance for winter precipitation Monday evening/night. As of now, models show this precipitation in the form of sleet and/or freezing rain. Uncertainty remains high, however, as this system is still six days away.

The coldest morning, according to current model trends, will be Tuesday morning. Lows range from the 20s to near 10 degrees on some model runs! Global models, which see things on a broader scale, may be having trouble handling the sharp nature of the front. A difference of 50 miles in the location of the front will make a huge difference in terms of how cold certain locations get. These are finer details global models cannot peg down, especially six days out. Nonetheless, it appears pipe-busting cold will be a real possibility by the early parts of next week, so I’d get prepared for that scenario this week.