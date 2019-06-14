An alligator is swimming in a Texas lake with a knife in its head

(CNN)- The American alligator populates nearly every swamp, lake and river (and occasional kitchen) in the southeastern US. But when Erin Weaver spotted one swimming near her Houston home, she suspected it was the one in danger.

“It looked like a steak knife that was sticking out of his head,” she told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Alligators are frequent, almost welcome guests around the neighborhood. For the six years she’s lived there, Weaver said she’s never seen them act aggressively or attack, so she’s not sure why someone would stick a knife in this one’s skull.

“I feel that somebody did this on purpose.”

A Texas wildlife agency is expected to check out the gator next week, but until then, Weaver and her neighbors are acting as its advocates.

“I want to get help for this alligator. I don’t want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in its head and suffering.”

