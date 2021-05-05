An accessible and inclusive playground is coming to Parc Sans Souci

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited is fundraising to build an accessible and inclusive playground at Parc Sans Souci.

Organizers say one thing the park was missing was playground equipment as they work to make downtown more family friendly. The organization is working with park professionals to make sure the playground equipment is accessible to all ages and all abilities. “We are looking at three pieces of equipment right now. The most important component of this playground is the accessible surfacing, so I think that rubberized surface you seeing some parks that anyone in a wheelchair or someone who has to use a walker can very easily get to the playground equipment,” says Anita Begnaud with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

The nonprofits goal is to raise $50,000 on South Louisiana Giving Day, they have two donors willing to match what is raise on that day. Past that Begnaud says they will need to raise another $150,000.