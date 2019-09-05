1  of  2
Amid nationwide concerns, health officials asking La. physicians to report vaping-related illnesses

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

The Louisiana Department of Health is asking for healthcare professionals within the state to report any illnesses potentially associated with e-cigarettes.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the alert is in response to a growing number of severe pulmonary disease nationwide associated with using e-cigarette products.

The department is also advising physicians to ask all of their patients who report using e-cigarettes within the past 90 days about signs and symptoms of pulmonary illness.

Since the beginning of the year, 215 possible cases of severe side effects linked with e-cigarettes have been reported in 25 states and one has died. Nine of those cases have been reported in Louisiana over the past two weeks. Those affected range ages 20-33. 

No vaping-related deaths have been reported in the state at this time.

