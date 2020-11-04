Amendment 4, which would have recalculated state’s spending limits, tanks with voters

“Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Voters said ‘no’ to a state constitutional amendment that would have recalculated how the state sets its spending limits each year.

Amendment No. 4 failed with only 45% of the vote ‘for’ and 55% of the vote ‘against.’

This amendment would have undone the current way of calculating spending caps for the state budget – growth in personal income of Louisiana residents. The new method would have factored in more statistics to calculate the state’s budget cap. Those in favor of the amendment believed it would rein in state spending.