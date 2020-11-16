AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy from Texas

BEEVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old from Beeville, Texas.

Authorities are searching for Jeremiah Thomas, last seen in Beeville.

Officials say the 9-year-old was in a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, bearing Texas license number GCW5960.

Jonathan is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 65 lbs and 4’06” feet tall.

Police is also looking for 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas in connection to Jonathan’s abduction. She is described as a Hispanic female, weighing 130 lbs and 5’04” feet tall. Thomas has brown hair, brown eyes.

Shannon Thomas

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beeville Police Department at (361) 358-8100.