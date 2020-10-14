Amber Alert issued for abducted South Texas teenager

News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted South Texas teenager.

17-year-old Arranza Larraga was last seen at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday night in San Juan near the southern border.

She is 5’0″ with blond hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 117 pounds.

Arranza also has a mole on her inner left knee. No information about a potential suspect or vehicle was released.

If you see her, please contact police.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar