Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl kidnapped from Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from Birmingham’s Tom Brown Village.

Kamille McKinney was last seen in the Avondale area around 8:30 Saturday night.

According to authorities she was playing with other children in a yard when a dark colored SUV drove up and and a woman grabbed her.

Kamille was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with leopard print design and leopard print shorts with no shoes.

The SUV is believed to be an older model (2001-2006) Toyota Sequoia with beige trim. Authorities believe a black male and a white female were in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Birmingham Police Department tip line at 205-297-8413, Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or 911.