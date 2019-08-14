Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Texas

1  of  2
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KLTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a young teenager from Montgomery.

Kiah Miller, 13, was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved hoodie, black workout pants with red stripes, and a blue backpack.

Police believe she may have been abducted by Leola Morris, 61. Morris is a black female, 5′6″ tall and 162 pounds. A noticeable feature is that she has only one leg.

Morris may be driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate. The tag number is unknown. She could also be driving a maroon 4-door passenger car with unknown plates.

Law enforcement believes Kiah could be in grave or immediate danger.

Call Montgomery Texas Police at 936-760-5800 if you have any information or if you believe you have seen Kiah and Morris.

