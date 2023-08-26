We will likely hit 105-106 degrees for a high temperature today. A few storms have fired up across the area with storm coverage of around 30%. Heat index values are still in the 110-120 degree range.

All-time record highs could be tied tomorrow. Tomorrow’s temperature profile will look very similar to last Thursday’s with highs in the 105-107 degree range. Only a few isolated storms will be possible later in the afternoon, but most of the rain looks to stay to our north tomorrow.

By Monday, a front will work down to the south. This should give us a good scattering of storms on Monday, with rain coverage of 50%. The front stalls out across the area on Tuesday, lowering temperatures and keeping healthy rain chances in the forecast.

Storm chances return to the isolated range Wednesday through Saturday, 20-30%, but temperatures will be in the 90s versus the triple digits!

TROPICS

Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatan peninsula this afternoon. It’s projected to move northward and intensify, mainly heading for Florida by early next week.

Franklin is now a hurricane, moving north of the Caribbean. This storm is projected to stay an Atlantic system.