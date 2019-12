An Alexandria man has been arrested for setting two separate brush fires on a relative’s property following an argument, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials say, following an investigation into two brush fires at a home, the fires were determined to have been intentionally set by 48-year-old Lawrence Fuglaar Jr.

Fuglaar Jr. was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on one count of Simple Arson.

He faces additional charges in the case from another agency.