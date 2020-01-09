Alcohol delivery available in Lafayette

Live Now
LAFAEYTTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette residents can now order alcohol locally and have it delivered. We talked to one business that’s already making house calls for wine, beer, and liquor. The Louisiana State Legislature passed the law last session. The Lafayette City-Parish Council came up with a plan to regulate it last month.

“We’ve had deliveries almost everyday. We’ve already developed regular customers who call us on a periodic basis,” said Steve Sammons, store manager at Ambassador Wine and Spirits.

Ambassador Wine and Spirits, a stand-alone liquor store, is part of Shop Rite convenience stores. They’ve partnered with Drizly, an alcohol delivery service app, for customers to place orders for beer, wine, and liquor, and have drinks in hand in under 60 minutes.

“They can place the order, as one was placed today, from out of the country, to be delivered to the man’s wife this coming Friday. So, it was done in advance from out of the country. That’s the uniqueness of the internet,” said Sammons.

Sammons says the store has seen been a small increase in business, since the delivery service started. He anticipates more people will place orders as word spreads.

“So far it’s been slight, but the word is getting out. You can see it building. On days where you wouldn’t expect to have a delivery, on slack days, in the middle of the week, we’re starting to get deliveries.”

As fans are gearing up for LSU’s bowl game, Sammons says the number of alcohol deliveries could go up.

“I think that would be an ideal time for us to get several deliveries. For folks who will be busy for one reason or another, this will be a work day for most folks. This can be very advantageous for them to not make one more stop after work to pick up their alcohol needs.”

A few things to keep in mind when you order:
*You need to show your official ID to prove you’re 21 years old when your alcohol arrives.
*You can’t have alcohol delivered to schools or churches.
*There are some strict restrictions on delivery times on Sundays and Mondays. For all other days, you can’t have alcohol delivered between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

