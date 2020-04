78-year old East Baton Rouge Parish resident and Life Tabernacle Church parishioner Harold Orillion has passed away from complications related to COVID-19, according to a Freedom of Information Act report obtained from the EBR Coroner's Office by NBC Local 33 / FOX 44.

Life Tabernacle Church has held biweekly services in large numbers over the past month despite Governor John Bel Edwards' Stay at Home order limiting crowds to 10 people or less. Central police arrested Life Tabernacle Church Pastor Tony Spell on March 31st and charged him with six counts of disobeying the powers of government.