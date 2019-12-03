Live Now
Aircraft recovered from Red River

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have recovered an aircraft that crashed and sank in the Red River earlier this month.

The single-engine Cessna went down in the river on Sunday, November 24, while the pilot and passenger were practicing touch-and-go landings at the downtown airport. Both men escaped from the plane and swam to the bank. Neither was injured. 

Marine Unit deputies with the Caddo and Bossier sheriff’s offices used emergency locator transmitters and sonar to locate and mark where the plane went down. Divers with Phoenix International in Morgan City helped in the recovery of the aircraft.

The plane will now be transported on the barge back to Blunt Brothers Construction on East 70th St. and moved back to the downtown airport at a later date.

