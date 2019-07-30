After cyberattackers hit four school districts throughout state, Lafayette Parish takes precautions

(The following is a press release from the Lafayette Parish School Board)

In light of the recent cyberattacks happening throughout the state, the Lafayette Parish School System is taking necessary precautions and implementing a multi-phase prevention plan as recommended by the state.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. today, no telephone or internet services will be available at any of our locations.

Notification will be sent when our systems are back online.

The following events are canceled for this week, July 31-August 2, 2019: Middle and high school orientations Student registrations Student placement testing

Once these events are rescheduled, parents and students will be notified.

Although we have not experienced any issues, our technology department is working diligently to proactively protect and secure all of our network and information systems. We ask for your patience during this process.