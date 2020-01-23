Live Now
After 80 years, Worthmore’s in Rayne is closing

After eight decades as a mainstay in the Rayne community selling knickknacks and housewares, Worthmore’s 5-10-25 Cent Store will be shutting it doors.

The announcement was made on social media Wednesday and took some customers by surprise.

“It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we announce that we will be closing the store after over 80 years in business.”

Dave Rosenbaum first opened Worthmore in 1936.

He passed the store to his two employees, Ike and Effie Hanks, before his death.

The Hanks later turned the store over to their grandchildren.

An official closing date was not announced.

