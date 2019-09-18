Live Now
After 43 years in business, Brothers on the Boulevard owner announces store closure

After more than 40 years in business, Brothers on the Boulevard owner Brother Abdalla has announced that the store will be closing.

Abdalla made the public announcement in a post on social media Tuesday night.

“We are forever grateful for the support we have received throughout the years and would like to thank the Acadiana area for their loyalty,” the message read.

“We are retiring from the retail business to focus on the family real estate business, On the Boulevard Shopping Center.” Brother Abdalla

